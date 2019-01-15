Authorities in Minnesota say a two-year-old child was unhurt after falling from the back seat of a moving vehicle while strapped into a car seat.

Toddler unhurt after tumbling from the back seat of a moving car

Dashcam video caught by Chad Mock captured the moment the seat rolled out of the car on January 14 in Mankato.

Mr Mock stopped his vehicle, which was behind the car involved, and ran to check the toddler, who was found to be safe.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene and checked the youngster for injuries.

Officials said the child was properly strapped into the car seat but the seat itself wasn’t fastened into the vehicle.

The child’s mother, who was driving the car, then came back to collect the toddler.

Press Association