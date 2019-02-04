Today we welcome Arsenal, I mean Liverpool – West Ham make programme gaffe

West Ham accidentally welcomed fans to a game against Arsenal instead of Premier League leaders Liverpool on Monday evening.

The Hammers face Jurgen Klopp’s Reds at London Stadium, but an error in the matchday programme included notes from manager Manuel Pellegrini writing about the Gunners game, which took place on January 12.

Pellegrini’s words also referenced the 2-0 FA Cup victory over Birmingham on January 5.

“Hello everyone and welcome to London Stadium. We return to Premier League action against Arsenal this afternoon after securing our place in the Emirates FA Cup fourth round with a victory against Birmingham City last week,” read Pellegrini’s notes.

Slightly embarrassing error in West Ham’s programme for the game against #PL leaders LIVERPOOL. The accompanying A4 piece of paper should ensure that anyone who wouldn’t have noticed definitely will. #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/r5D5JgbCqu — Ed Elliot (@EdwardJElliot) February 4, 2019

An A4 piece of paper correcting the embarrassing mistake was handed out alongside the programme.

The revised notes read: “Good evening everyone. It is good to be back in front of our home supporters tonight and we are looking forward to what will be another magnificent atmosphere at London Stadium.”

Reference to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds was made towards the end of the piece.

“Tonight, we welcome Jurgen Klopp and the players, staff and supporters of Liverpool to London Stadium.”

Press Association