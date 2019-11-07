Toby Carvery launches online roast dinner delivery service

Toby Carvery has launched a delivery service for its roast dinners.

It has partnered with Just Eat to offer deliveries at 62 of its 158 UK restaurants.

The chain launched the service a year after it began accepting takeaway orders that customers could collect themselves.

A spokesman for Toby Carvery said: “Following the great success of the Toby Takeaway service we launched last year we’ve made the Home of the Roast at home experience even better.

“Partnering with Just Eat we’ve introduced Toby delivery at a selected carveries across the country, letting Toby fans enjoy a delicious roast dinner without having to leave their home.”

PA Media