Netflix’s YA romance hit To All The Boys I Loved Before has spawned a new meme as people riff on the movie’s title.

To All The Boys I Loved Before… 12 memes inspired by Netflix’s hottest movie

In the film, the life of student Lara Jean – played by Vietnamese-American actress Lana Condor – is turned upside down when her younger sister decides to post her private love letters to their recipients.

It was released on the platform on August 17 and is based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han.

Lana Condor stars in the Netflix film (Ian West/PA)

Now it has generated a new meme, with people using the start of the title “To All The Boys I” to deliver a message of their own with subjects ranging from love, memes, mansplaining, politics and more.

Here are 12 of the best:

To All The Boys I’ve Matched Before...



I hope you finally found your perfect match 😊 — Angel Dei (@_angeldei) August 29, 2018

To All The Beautiful Boys I Pass By on Campus That I Will Never See Again — Nadia (@nadianavarro_) August 28, 2018

To All The Boys I Definitely Didn’t Love But Drunk Texted After One Too Many Tequila Shots — Rachel Emond (@rachel_emond) August 29, 2018

To All the Boys I've Loved Before They Didn't Register to Vote — Vanja Frazier (@vanjafrazier) August 29, 2018

To All The Boys Who Unfortunately Send Me Memes I’ve Already Seen — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) August 29, 2018

To All The Boys Who Recommended I Read David Foster Wallace As If I’ve Never Heard Of David Foster Wallace Before — Caroline Moss (@socarolinesays) August 29, 2018

To All The Boys I've Subconsciously Compared To Older Actors And Never Given A Chance — amanda (@robinlocksleys) August 28, 2018

To All The Boys For Whom I Mistook Jealousy For Attraction — lil mars bar (@cis4pay) August 28, 2018

To All the Boys Who Lent Me Their Copy of House of Leaves in 2008, I Still Have Your Copy of House of Leaves — Hillary Busis (@hillibusterr) August 28, 2018

To All The Boys I Loved Before I Found Out They Couldn’t Pronounce 'Chipotle' Correctly — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) August 29, 2018

To All The Boys That Have Yelled In Shock Saying They Can't Believe I've Never Seen Fight Club Even Though I Have Actually Seen Fight Club But Like Telling Them I Haven't Seen Fight Club To Get A Reaction Out Of Them — Richa (@richapicha) August 29, 2018

To All The Boys I Was A Therapist For Just So They Could Use Me As An Emotional Dumpster — zoha (@rnuslim) August 28, 2018

Press Association