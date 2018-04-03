Tinder has revealed its most popular users

The most right-swiped singles on Tinder have been revealed.

In collaboration with Cosmopolitan, the dating app has featured 30 individuals from the UK and Ireland who have cracked the magic of creating a swipe-right-able profile in a series of interviews.

So what’s so special about this lot? (Tinder) The careers of the top 30 show that many different jobs float people’s boats. There’s an Irish dancer, cabin crew, students and a social media consultant.

Ages of the chosen few range from 18 to 34 and although most of them come from London, people from Dundee, Manchester, Birmingham and York also feature. If you need inspiration to make your bio stand out, the top 30 have got you covered.

(Cosmopolitan/Antonio Petronzio) Susan’s bio reads: “Need someone to share pasta with, eating it on your own can get cannelloni sometimes.” Puntastic. Peter is going for the post-Brexit bribery angle: “Irish Citizen with a British accent. If you need an EU passport without arousing the suspicions of your Brexit family, I’m your man. Dog ownership a plus. References available upon request.”

But what do you say to someone once you’ve matched? That all important opening line can make or break your chances of an IRL meet up. (Tinder) Susan’s got you covered again with this question: “Would you rather have your commute narrated by David Attenborough or your internal monologue by Morgan Freeman?”

Charlotte gets her priorities checked off right away, asking: “But do you have a puppy?”

(Cosmopolitan) A full feature on these very eligible people appears in the May 2018 issue of Cosmopolitan, on sale today. It delves into their profiles to discover what makes them so popular with other users of the popular dating app.

Tinder’s Head of Brand, Rosette Pambakian, said: “We take great pride in our users, and I’m inspired by the incredible people we are featuring this year. “With winning personalities and profiles to match, they certainly prove that now is a great time to swipe right.”

