Saturday 16 March 2019

Three-o Walcott: Peep Show fans celebrate classic gag as Everton star turns 30

Robert Webb even got in on the act.

Everton’s Theo Walcott during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool (PA)
By Press Association reporter

Peep Show fans have been celebrating an unusual milestone after Everton winger Theo Walcott turned 30.

It all harks back to a scene from the cult Channel 4 sitcom, in which Mark (David Mitchell), explains flatmate Jeremy’s (Robert Webb) plan to get rich.

“Jeremy’s planning to sell the headline “Three-o Walcott” to a tabloid newspaper when Theo Walcott turns 30, and we’ve agreed not to argue whether that’s a good plan,” says Mark.

“It is a good plan,” Jez responds.

Many took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion.

It was a good time to reflect on the glories of his career – including a memorable hat-trick against Croatia when he was just 19.

Webb, the actor and comedian who plays Jez also got into the act, though he resisted the temptation to reference the pun.

“Happy Birthday to Walcott, the England and Everton forward who today celebrates his thirtieth,” he tweeted.

And while none of the back pages carried the headline…

There was a special treat for fans in the Sun, which even credited Robert Webb’s character.

So Jeremy got his wish after all. Though whether he got the Three-o Walcott millions is unclear.

