Three tiny and adorable red river hogs have been born at Chester Zoo

The “pocket-sized” babies, which haven’t yet been named by keepers, were born to mother Mali and father Con-Fetti after a four-month pregnancy.

The zoo posted a video of the three-week-old triplets to Twitter, where it already has over 3,000 views.

You NEED to see these pocket-sized piglets 🐷🐷🐷 pic.twitter.com/SMg3eIGRqt — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) May 30, 2018

Sarah Roffe, team manager at the zoo, said: “It’s early days, but the piglets are doing great so far. They’re so small at the moment and their coats are covered in spots and stripes, which will slowly start to fade after about six months when they’ll take on their more iconic rusty colouring.