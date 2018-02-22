Thousands gathering to ‘Say Wow Like Owen Wilson’ at event in Melbourne

Thousands of people plan to gather in Melbourne and do impressions of actor Owen Wilson saying “Wow”.

The Facebook event, set up by meme page Owen Wilson Wowposting, is called Say Wow Like Owen Wilson at Federation Square, and is due to take place on Monday February 26.

The gathering in honour of the Zoolander and Marley & Me star includes a “hype speech” and warm-up “wows” at 6pm, followed by a “massive group wow” at 6.15pm. The invitation says: “Let’s put some positivity out there into the world! Let’s marvel at the beauty and Wonder of this incredible planet we live on, and let’s WOW like Owen Wilson!”

Nicolas Zoumboulis, a 21-year-old student from Melbourne, set up the event and runs Owen Wilson Wowposting. He said: “I have been running this Owen Wilson Wowposting page for quite some time, and something that started out on a whim, as just another joke, very quickly snowballed into an international phenomenon!

“Ultimately I just really want to put some ‘positive energy’, as Owen likes to say, out into the world. In these times I think something as silly as getting together and saying ‘Wow’ can have a positive effect and I’d like to see everyone come together! “If I can remind people that this world we are lucky to inhabit is beautiful, and to embrace that like Owen does in his movies by saying ‘Wow’, then I’ll be happy.”

The Facebook invite has proved extremely popular, with more than 3,600 people promising to come, and some 14,000 others “interested” in the event. Zoumboulis said: “I am not too sure what to expect as social media is a very unpredictable tool. We could have 50 people turn up, 500, or even 5,000! I would love to make some history here in a very funny way, and have a huge crowd that can make a colossal Wow!”

Owen Wilson saying “Wow” has become a popular joke in recent years, due to the number of times the actor says the word in his films. This has led to people making compilation videos, gifs and memes about the star.

When asked on The Ellen Show in 2017 about his habit of saying “Wow”, Wilson simply said “Wow”.

My goal in life is to be so wildly successful that I can hire Owen Wilson to just walk around with me and WoW at all that I do — Andrea Photiou (@aphotiou20) February 20, 2018 Zoumboulis said: “I have always enjoyed doing impressions, sometimes a bit too much, and Owen Wilson was a favourite. I became obsessed with doing his voice about a year ago, and I was pushed by people to start a meme page. “It gives me great joy to see the engagement from people, and the simple laughs it brings them on a weekly basis.”

