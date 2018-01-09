“But Abby, how do you do stuff? Like, because you only have one arm,” is how Abby Caulk begins all of her videos.

This YouTuber is showing the world how she gets things done with one hand

Her channel includes straight-talking explanations on how she wraps presents, dices onions, and plays Super Nintendo with five fingers.

“It’s a little crazy,” she tells the camera as she plays Donkey Kong in one clip, “because I have to kind of mash the buttons with my paw, but it works actually!” The 29-year-old American was born with only her left hand.

“The doctor explained to my parents that it simply stopped growing,” she told the Press Association. “No other explanation.”

Initially starting a YouTube channel as an outlet for her comedy and improvisation, she then began her How I Do Stuff With Only 5 Fingers series focusing on her disability. “I wanted it to be about something more, so I decided to start addressing some of the questions and curiosity that I’ve gathered from various people through the years,” she says.

And the response has been pretty positive. She’s racked up over 300,000 views and her video on dicing onions has 120,000 hits alone, which she says was one her favourites to make. “Don’t cut off your fingers when you’re doing it,” she says with a smirk at the start of the video, “but if you do, come back to my channel and I’ll show you how to live your life”.

Another one of her favourite videos was just before Christmas, and showed her wrapping a present.

“I just kept laughing at myself,” she says.

She expected her short videos not to impact viewers much more than “just satisfying their curiosity”, but the response has been more serious than that. “The comments have blown me away, especially the responses of encouragement and excitement from parents of kids who are like me,” she said.

“That feedback quickly became my motivation to do more videos.” With just under 2,500 subscribers on the platform, she still has a day job as a personal assistant in the Washington DC area, but is planning to continue her series into the new year with videos showing her driving a manual car, setting up her drum kit and typing on a keyboard.

She’s also planning to try out gadgets for one-handed people to see how well they work.

Press Association