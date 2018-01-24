This youth footballer needed absolutely no help from the crowd in celebrating his goal
Sometimes you’ve got to give yourself the credit you deserve.
Football celebrations are like Christmas, they’re for the kids really, aren’t they?
That was certainly the case when Tullycarnet youth player Thomas Foster scored a goal for his under-13s side, and decided to take the celebration into his own hands.
After netting for his team against Rosario under-13s in the Supplementary Cup final in Northern Ireland, Foster made his way into an empty area of the stands, took a seat, and applauded his own goal.
Tullycarnet won the game comfortably in the end, meaning Foster has a medal to remind him of his wonderful celebration in the future.
Press Association