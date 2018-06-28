This young rhino wallowing in the mud is the epitome of relaxation

If you need cheering up, look no further than this adorable black rhino taking a mud bath in his enclosure.

Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio posted a video of one-year-old Kendi wallowing in the mud and rolling around lazily.

Posting on Facebook, the zoo said: “Kendi loving his mud wallow!”

The cute video of Kendi cooling off in the mud now has more than 49,000 views.

Kendi was born in 2017 and lives in his enclosure with mum Seyia.

Rhinos often wallow in mud to cool down in hot temperatures, and with the weather reaching 34C in Ohio this week, it’s a much-needed activity.

