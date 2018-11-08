This writer is handing out Starbucks gift cards in a ‘seasonal’ dating approach

This writer has come up with a novel way of finding a date, by buying people he admires a coffee before he even meets them.

Jake Moreno, a 23-year-old writer from Utah, bought five-dollar Starbucks gift cards for his potential dates, which read: “Congratulations on being attractive!”

Posting his idea to Twitter, Moreno said: “This year i’m going to try a more seasonal approach to dating… I’ll let you know how it goes.”

this year i'm going to try a more... seasonal approach to dating. as in i'm just gonna go hand these out to random girls lol i'll let you know how it goes. pic.twitter.com/tRP2nl1jMF — jake (@squidslippers) November 6, 2018

Although several women replied to him on Twitter praising the brilliant dating idea, he is yet to get a date with his cards.

He said: “I actually haven’t given any cards out yet. I plan to give them all out by the end of the week or at the start of next.”

The original method of trying to get a date has more than 9,500 likes on Twitter, and even a few admirers.

that’s cute. i like how there’s no pressure. 10/10 would call you back — Aubri ☀️ (@aubscares) November 7, 2018

Moreno said: “I actually had the idea a few months ago when I was thinking of other ways to ask girls on dates.

“I joke about it a lot but I really do have a pretty low success rate with the ladies. Hopefully this works!”

