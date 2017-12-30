News And Finally

Saturday 30 December 2017

This wreck of a car was pulled over by police

It was once a red Rover.

A car seized by police in Crewe, Cheshire (Cheshire Police)
Nicola Irwin

Police pulled over a wreck of a car which was still being driven on the roads, despite having no windows or mirrors plus damage and rust to all remaining parts of the bodywork.

The banged-up car, which used to be a red Rover but was now a patchwork of blue and yellow, was stopped by officers in Crewe, Cheshire.

A picture was posted on to the Cheshire Police Taskforce Twitter account.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was reported “for having no insurance and using a vehicle in a dangerous condition”, police confirmed.

The car was seized.

Police wrote on Twitter: “Stopped in @PoliceCrewe. We kid you not.”

