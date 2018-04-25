An American woman has shared her account of giving birth alone in a Turkish hotel room and ending up at the centre of a media storm.

This woman’s thread on the overseas birth of her son is absolutely jaw-dropping

Tia Freeman, 22, from Nashville, Tennessee, shared the remarkable story of finding out she was pregnant, giving birth and getting her new baby a passport in Turkey in a Twitter thread, with the help of some very appropriate gifs.

Strap in guys, this is one heck of a journey. It all started when Tia found out she was pregnant very late on and couldn’t quite come to terms with the news.

I didn’t know I was pregnant for awhile (already in my 3rd trimester) and before you ask the birth control I was on made it so I didn’t have a cycle every month. So not having a period wasn’t an indicator for me. On top of that I didnt really gain any weight.



Me when I found: pic.twitter.com/An5QA3hX8A — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018 So then I’m in denial for another month after that like there’s no way a Bitch is preggo. At this point I’m working in VA and away from everyone so I just decided not to tell anyone. My dumbass was like maybe it’ll just go away... pic.twitter.com/TtSMTqc7Ln — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018 As she had a flight booked to visit a friend in Germany, she decided to go ahead with the visit. So I had already purchased tickets for a vacay in Germany and ya girl was not about to waste international flight money. So I was like if the boy comes on time I should be all good in the hood. So I came home for two seconds before hopping on the my flight to Germany. pic.twitter.com/SWYOpatnEN — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018 So everything is going well no biggie but dawg this is a 14hr flight & there was a complimentary meal but everything had meat in it & you know I’m a vegetarian so I was like I can’t eat this but 14 hrs was too long to wait so I decided to eat the salmon hoping I wouldn’t get sick pic.twitter.com/9CfF4XzYzT — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018 The thing is, she had a 17-hour layover in Turkey and was beginning to feel ill. Was it the salmon, or contractions?

So anyway I make it until we land but when I wake up the cramps have gotten worse and I’m like okay I just want to make it to my hotel. Its my layover and I’m only here (Istanbul, Turkey) for 17hrs. But getting through customs took FOREVVVVVVVERRRRR pic.twitter.com/VUFDhyrCR1 — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018 I’m literally gripping the railing trying to make it through the lines. At this point I feel like I’m about to pass out. I’m sweating. I feel like I have to vomit. I’m going through it. Then I’m like wait a minute bitch are you in labor?!!! pic.twitter.com/p6SMEfunP0 — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018 This is the point when the internet comes to Tia’s aid. I make it to my hotel & now I’m sure I’m in labor. There is no way in the world I’m not in labor because I can barely standup at this point. So I’m in a foreign country, where no one speaks english, I don’t know this country’s emergency number, & I have no clue what to do. pic.twitter.com/sk6k10zdu5 — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018 So in true millennial form I decided to @Youtube it 😂😂. If no one else had my back the internet would! So here my ass is in my hotel room all by my lonesome learning how to deliver my own baby pic.twitter.com/v13ZhF6O8h — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018 She fills a bath and grabs some towels, tracking her contractions with the timer on her phone.

It’s weird how focused a person becomes when they’re adrenaline starts going. Because at no point ever did I freak out. Like I just did what I had to do. — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018 My contractions were already at a minute a part lol I was late as hell. I BARELY made it to my room. 😂😂😂 so I throw the towel in my mouth and start pushing. And I have NEVVVVEEERRRR felt any pain like this in my life. I felt like I was being split open. WHERE WAS MY EPIDURAL?! pic.twitter.com/HGlootcNHu — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018 Lo and behold, Tia found out that babies float, and she had a baby boy. Luckily it happened pretty quickly. I only had to push about 5-6x before a baby popped out. Lol now let me tell you babies are buoyant. That little joker said bloop and floated right on up to the top of the water 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IuqwKXFb2L — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018 At this point I have no clue what the sex of the baby is so after catching my breath I lift it up like “What is it?” pic.twitter.com/dMUwCDO58X — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018 Anyways ITS A BOYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!! And the very first thing I do is pull up his natal chart 😂😂😂 born March 7, 2018 in Istanbul Turkey 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/UPrhMBzLSu — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018 Next comes the placenta.

So finally it feels like I’m having another contraction and I assume this is the placenta ready to drop it like it’s hot. So I shuffle to the bathroom and sit down on the toilet because idk where else to go 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UpGTANtLnh — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018 Almost immediately as I sit down it plops out. The hotel had these sanitation baggies in the bathroom so I just picked it up by the cord and dropped it in the bag. Now it’s still attached to him so now I’ve got to google how to cut an umbilical cord. pic.twitter.com/urJHrIu9mN — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 24, 2018 Then to work out how to cut the umbilical cord.

So I didn’t have any clamps like it suggested but what I did have were shoelaces lol. Hear me out 😂. In Turkey everyone drinks tea/coffee so every hotel room had an electric kettle. So I just boiled some water to sterilize the laces so that I could use them as clamps. pic.twitter.com/2vObBQz6eu — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018 And everyone knows that ya girl stays strapped 😎. I don’t go anyyyyyyyywhere without my knives. And because of this I’ll probably never go anywhere without them again. pic.twitter.com/vAbCZ6bb1K — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018 Now I haven’t been nervous this whole time but cuttingbthis cord is freaking me out lmao like what if I hurt this man?! So I’m poking the cord with the knife to see if it affects him. pic.twitter.com/mkmQfKP7S2 — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018 With the cord cut, Tia proceeded to clean up, feed her son and get back to the airport.

So I clean up the bathroom, breastfeed my baby, and go to sleep. No I do not go to the hospital I take my ass to bed. 😂😂 so the next day I wake up for and get ready to go to the airport because I already paid for the cab the night before & even though I knew I couldn’t fly out — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018 I didn’t know what I would need to leave the country with a newborn baby and I thought no better place to ask than the airport. pic.twitter.com/wTEhjfoIqC — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018 When I get there the airport workers are freaking out bc you can tell this baby is fresh. I legit didn’t have any baby clothes & made him something out of my favorite blue oversized button down (RIP 😢). Anyway they thought I was a human trafficker trying to smuggle out a baby. pic.twitter.com/dc0BCDv75J — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018 Unsurprisingly, airport staff were a little shocked to see Tia and her newborn. So they called in customs, the police, a doctor & a nurse (to check the baby & me to see if I actually gave birth), and the airline higher ups. I was bombarded with questions (naturally) but finally I proved that I wasn’t a trafficker. During this I called the @USEmbassyTurkey. pic.twitter.com/HH9zQybcHB — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018 Anyway there’s a knocked on the room that I’m in an someone comes in and says “they want to take your picture.” I’m thinking this was a part of the investigation. It was not lol. I walk out and there are press EVERYWHERE!!! pic.twitter.com/YdCSC4U1U9 — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018 Idk how they found out but someone tipped them off to my story and they had all the questions lol. If you google my name and Istanbul Turkey articles will pop up 😂😂😂. It’s all in Turkish though so good luck with that lol 🤷🏾‍♀️



(These are the ladies who helped me) pic.twitter.com/JsHQEUjtMy — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018 Side Note:



Shoutout to @TurkishAirlines this was hands down the best flight, attendants, services, and overall workers I’ve ever experienced. Everyone was so nice! They bought him his first outfit lol. Because he was damn near naked when he arrived 😂 pic.twitter.com/8R1TbasUJx — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018 After travelling to the US consulate, Tia is finally taken to the hospital.

After everything they say they’re going to take me to the hospital. It’s been almost 24hrs since I’ve given birth. But before I can go my consulate contact comes back & tells me I have to go out the back & get escorted by this special agent bc the press were too heavy out front. pic.twitter.com/WE8YBFSVRa — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018 To wrap up I go to the hospital get checked out everything is fine. He’s perfectly healthy! Lol the doctors were shocked to hear my story. I made national news & people would stop us to take pictures all the time & a random elderly woman grabbed my boob as I was breastfeeding pic.twitter.com/gGp4lJvEvl — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018 Because she was showing me the correct way to do it 😂. Because I gave them so much publicity Turkish Airlines paid for my hotel stay for two weeks, comped all my meals, upgrade @BBills_ & my return flights to business class and we enjoyed the lavish business lounge. The end 😂 — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018 All’s well that ends well. Welcome to the world Xavier! Here he is Xavier Ata Freeman born March 7, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey! My little surprise bundle of international joy!



(His middle name is Turkish) pic.twitter.com/HVlnvqEClQ — Tia Freeman (@TheWittleDemon) April 25, 2018 Once the pair landed back in the US, TIa and her son were greeted with open arms by her family.

“My family was absolutely stunned… No one had a clue,” she told the Press Association. “But they were all extremely excited. It’s my parents first grandchild and he makes the 5th living generation on my mom’s side.” Since Tia returned home, she says things have been “much calmer”. Luckily, as a member of the US Air Force, she was entitled to 12 weeks maternity leave, which gave her time to adjust and prepare the house she shares with her mother for baby Xavier.

Despite their unusual journey to becoming a family, Tia and Xavier are “doing amazing”, Tia said. “We’ve just been hanging out getting to know each other.”

Press Association