We all know that dogs love to chew things and it turns out for one New Yorker her pet’s chew toy of choice was one of her shoes.

This woman’s dog chewed her shoe to bits but she styled it out like a queen

In fact, it was the left shoe of her snakeskin ballet flats.

We know this because the mystery shoe wearer added a label maker note to her shoe by way of explanation – and then went about her business anyway, dog-eared shoe or not. This woman was walking around NYC with this label on her shoe and now she's my wife pic.twitter.com/T8UvFYgokv — Katrin (@KatraHigher) May 31, 2018 The curious incident of the dog and the shoe was brought to the public’s attention by super-observant Twitter user @KatraHigher.

“My first reaction was ‘this is just so damn cute and hilarious’,” Katrin told Press Association. “I believe I am quite observant of things in my city and just looked down and there it was.”

The picture was captured on New York’s Madison Avenue around 36th/37th street. The note reads “My dog chewed it”. (@KatraHigher/PA) “I laughed out loud but didn’t want to bother her. She appeared to just be commuting home from work like me.

“I admire her combination of laziness and slight self-consciousness – something my friend Sam had first said when I showed the pic.” (@KatraHigher/PA) She said the “chewer” wasn’t with the woman when she snapped the pic.

Katrin, who has lived in New York for nearly two decades, saw her Twitter post skyrocket with tens of thousands of likes and retweets.

People were praising the dog owner’s use of a label maker.

This is the best use of a label maker in the entire history of label makers. — Robyn Pennacchia (@RobynElyse) May 31, 2018 And saying they needed similar labels for their footwear – and more. Why couldn't I be this creative? I threw out expensive purple suede shoes, plus other lesser shoes! — The Crazy Dog Lady (@danceorelse) June 1, 2018 BRB, gotta make labels for EVERY damn table leg in my house.. — Sherry (@therealsherrys) May 31, 2018 I need a label that says “my cat slept on it” — Pizza McRib (@PizzaMcrib) May 31, 2018 Is she selling these labels? I need them in shoe, hat, furniture and door sizes. — MostlySinistral (@adelach) May 31, 2018 There are so many questions we have about the woman, her dog and the shoes, but for now, rest easy that observant people like Katrin are watching out for these idiosyncrasies.

