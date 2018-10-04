A Twitter user has revealed the exit survey her friend dishes out to ex-boyfriends.

A Twitter user has revealed the exit survey her friend dishes out to ex-boyfriends.

This woman sends out an exit survey to her exes to find out what went wrong

Abby Govindan posted images of the survey put together by her friend Katie Miller, which Abby says Katie gives to “every guy she casually and seriously dates”.

there's this girl i know who sends an exit survey to every guy she casually AND seriously dates fjdklafj;sdlkfja pic.twitter.com/famP4hVMWv — Abby G🎃vindan (@abbygov) October 1, 2018

The survey includes questions like “what is wrong with Katie?”, “what is wrong with you?” and “at what point did you know this wouldn’t work out?”

Apparently in the market for self-improvement, Katie also asks: “What could Katie have done to enhance this experience for you?”

Katie then offers exes the chance to “remain on the mailing list” or be removed, before asking for additional feedback, adding: “Katie can’t be alone forever!”

Katie told the Press Association the idea behind the survey was to try to get answers from guys she had dated casually without making herself vulnerable.

“I wanted to be equally passive aggressive,” she joked. “I’m quite a goofball so most guys thought it was hilarious and in line with my sense of humour.”

Twitter users were seeing Katie’s form as something of an inspiration.

Great template. Tweaking to personalize 😁👻👻👻👻 https://t.co/Gtx0G4fbHD — Dana (@danaTHEDONjacob) October 3, 2018

WHY HAVENT I DONE THIS BEFORE https://t.co/mg3X5cpuVn — Angelica Sarah Abad (@abad_ass) October 3, 2018

This is a work of genius.



Finally dating has the structure and administrative bureaucracy it has always needed. — Beattie's Boots (@Paharsons) October 1, 2018

As for the responses, Katie said the survey has mostly been taken in the spirit in which it was intended.

“Most of the responses were really funny, none were serious and a lot didn’t take the survey,” she said.

Press Association