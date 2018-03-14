This woman received a telegram from the Queen on her 100th birthday
And was showered with love on the internet.
A woman who is celebrating her 100th birthday has gone viral thanks to a postwoman and her son who shared a photo of her receiving a telegram from the Queen.
The photo, taken by Colette O’Connell and posted on Twitter by her son Adam Mark Oliver, shows Sadie holding a blue package with the royal insignia on it.
My mum is a postwoman & today she delivered this lady’s telegram from the queen for being 100 years old. When my mum asked if she could take a picture & post it online, she asked will the whole world see it? She was told yes so she said, ooh yes put it on! How sweet x pic.twitter.com/4N9OIrGpkm— Adam Mark Oliver (@Adam_MarkOliver) March 13, 2018
O’Connell, 49, who delivered the royal message to the centenarian in Brentwood, Essex, initially didn’t know what it was.
Oliver told the Press Association: “My mum is a postwoman in Brentwood which is a lovely community. She really enjoys her job and she often says she ends up chatting to the elderly when delivering – which is sweet!
“She wasn’t sure what it was what she was delivering, but when she knocked on her door and Sadie answered she said she wasn’t sure what it was.
“She told my mum it was her birthday and she was 100 and then it registered with my mum what it was.”
His tweet received more than 10,000 retweets and 49,000 likes since it was posted on March 13.
The internet joined in to wish her a happy birthday.
I only hope I look half as good at 100! Happy Birthday from 🇨🇦 young lady! pic.twitter.com/LLo3Roet57— gillian flavell (@FlavellG) March 14, 2018
Happy 100th birthday to this lady 🎉🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/OXwF3bchZu— nathan laney (@n_laney92) March 13, 2018
Tell her HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎉🎁🎈🎂 From Pennsylvania USA!— Melissa Clayton (@maclayton898) March 14, 2018
Most people couldn’t believe how old she was.
She’s 100? Doesn’t look a day over 80!— Emily Matwy-Hewitt (@AislingLady) March 13, 2018
She does not look 100! She looks fantastic. What is her secret? 😂— Emma 💚 (@emmawruns) March 13, 2018
She is rocking 100!! I don’t look that good at 38...— Clare Uytman (@ClareUytman) March 13, 2018
Oliver said he was moved by the positive messages online, adding: “My mum got really emotional when she gave Sadie her telegram and she said the reaction is amazing.
“It really shows the good side online when you read all peoples comments.”
Press Association