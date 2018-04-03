This woman realised that her new bright blue Ikea toilet seat was not what it appeared

Independent.ie

This viral Tweet of a woman who was fooled by bright blue packaging on her toilet seat shows the importance of reading instructions.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/this-woman-realised-that-her-new-bright-blue-ikea-toilet-seat-was-not-what-it-appeared-36771312.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36771308.ece/1b30d/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_9b2c7569-aaea-4aeb-a070-f0b105864508_1