This woman made a crown for her cat and it is glorious

Independent.ie

A woman’s cat is reaching unexpected heights of viral fame thanks to an adorable home-made crown.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/this-woman-made-a-crown-for-her-cat-and-it-is-glorious-36894969.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36894964.ece/873e8/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_25fb0793-93e9-480d-807f-fce759ef91f8_1