This woman is wowing social media with her incredibly intricate lip art

A make-up artist has been stunning social media with her inventive lip art creations.

From emojis to realistic animal drawings, Andrea Reed, from British Columbia, Canada, creates amazing make-up art that can take up to two hours to apply.

The artist first started creating lip paintings in 2014, but her passion took off in 2015 after she was inspired by Sean+Seng’s photograph of a bee on Lana Del Rey’s lips and replicated it in a painting. Stung 🐝 Details | Bee: @wolfefaceartfx Essential Palette, @sauceboxcosmetics Étude Palette for shading. Lips: @nyxcosmetics Butter Lipstick in 'Snow Cap' with some light concealer in the centre to highlight. Inspired by the @lanadelrey photoshoot A post shared by Andrea || Victoria, BC (@girlgreybeauty) on Feb 25, 2015 at 3:34pm PST Reed said: “The lip art process is quite lengthy. The application alone takes around one to two hours, depending on the difficulty and detail level of the lip art.

“The entire process (including concept development, planning and drawing out the designs, application, photography and retouching/editing) takes anywhere from four to six hours.” Which galaxy? Left or right pic.twitter.com/762Lh0XRFI — Andrea Reed (@GirlGreyBeauty) January 29, 2018 Reed has created a wide array of different designs, regularly uploading new pictures of inventive lip paintings.

She said: “I could never choose a favourite lip art – that would be like choosing your favourite child! Although, the bee lip art is what really caught everyone’s attention initially and spearheaded my lip art journey!” #emoji #lipart Series 🦊 🐙 🐶 🐮 pic.twitter.com/7Irxb9hd9M — Andrea Reed (@GirlGreyBeauty) April 6, 2018 The artist has been popular on social media, where people are often surprised and mesmerised by her unusual work.

“Sometimes they even say that my artwork has inspired them to create something themselves and that is always the best feeling in the world!”

Press Association