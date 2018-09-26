Getting someone’s attention can be a difficult task at the best of times, but when they’re clued into a video game it is often nigh on impossible.

Getting someone’s attention can be a difficult task at the best of times, but when they’re clued into a video game it is often nigh on impossible.

This woman found a hilarious way to grab her gaming boyfriend’s attention

Not for Twitter user @ItssJustStephyy though, who came up with a cunning method to draw her boyfriend away from his screen – and his reaction is truly priceless.

my boyfriend was ignoring me for a video game and I had enough 😭😭😭 ! pic.twitter.com/70lIkylrJo — IG : Sjxmm (@ItssJustStephyy) September 24, 2018

A phenomenal faked phone call, and one which appeared to make him feel a little paranoid.

This is brilliant. I love you pic.twitter.com/xlOuiCudz5 — Shania (@shaniaking24) September 25, 2018

Shrewd girlfriend @ItssJustStephyy told the Press Association she made the video out of boredom and didn’t expect it to blow up on Twitter, where it has been viewed over eight million times.

Asked what message she’d like the video to share with other couples though, she said: “To just enjoy each other’s company.”

Despite the success of her prank, some on social media did point out it didn’t take long for the game to be resumed.

Unpaused the game as soon as he knew you was joking. Lmao — S1xteen6ars (@Royboii619) September 24, 2018

But then again, others did point out the game he was playing was something special.

Spider-Man is such an awesome game. — Tylor Lenart 🦄ΘΞ (@tylorlenart) September 24, 2018

Well, next time you’re struggling to grab the attention of your other half while they’re slinging webs at baddies, now you’ve got an option.

Press Association