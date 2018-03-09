This woman breastfed her baby in a political campaign advert

In the video released this week, 38-year-old Democrat Kelda Roys outlines her views on the issue of BPA chemicals in plastic drinking products and canning materials, and her efforts to bring in legislation restricting their use.

As she does so, her husband can be seen holding their baby daughter off screen.

When she begins to cry, Ms Roys takes the four-month-old and feeds her, while continuing to talk about her policy priorities.