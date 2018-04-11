There’s nothing quite like savouring the sweet chewiness of a Percy Pig gummy, but now one home brewer has taken them a step further.

This vlogger turned Percy Pigs into beer and it’s everything you dreamed it would be

While the sweets are suitable for most ages, a YouTube vlogger has decided to turn the innocent piglets into beer.

The home brewer, known as Beer Uncapped on YouTube, condensed the six-week production and fermenting process into a six-minute tutorial. Two packets of Percy Pigs were used to create the beverage, which, due to its high sugar content, works out at about 6% ABV – slightly higher than the average alcohol content for a beer, which is 4.5%.

The result is a frothy, pinkish-red offering that is likely to get you “very” drunk. And yes, according to Beer Uncapped, it really does taste like Percy Pigs. The brewer told the Press Association: “I’m a hobby vlogger and home brewer who’s been brewing for about two years. I love Percy Pigs and, after a tipsy conversation with a mate, I wondered if I could put them in a beer.

“I love beer and I love Percy Pigs so it seemed like a great combo. So, in my spare time, for a bit of fun I’ve been refining this recipe. I was doing beer reviews and thought I would make a snazzy video of how to make the beer.” Beer Uncapped even added a snazzy “Gettin’ Piggy With It” label to the bottle. It’d be hard to resist it on a supermarket shelf.

