This vlogger turned Percy Pigs into beer and it’s everything you dreamed it would be
You’ll never look at those sweet piglets the same way.
There’s nothing quite like savouring the sweet chewiness of a Percy Pig gummy, but now one home brewer has taken them a step further.
While the sweets are suitable for most ages, a YouTube vlogger has decided to turn the innocent piglets into beer.
The home brewer, known as Beer Uncapped on YouTube, condensed the six-week production and fermenting process into a six-minute tutorial.
Two packets of Percy Pigs were used to create the beverage, which, due to its high sugar content, works out at about 6% ABV – slightly higher than the average alcohol content for a beer, which is 4.5%.
The result is a frothy, pinkish-red offering that is likely to get you “very” drunk. And yes, according to Beer Uncapped, it really does taste like Percy Pigs.
The brewer told the Press Association: “I’m a hobby vlogger and home brewer who’s been brewing for about two years. I love Percy Pigs and, after a tipsy conversation with a mate, I wondered if I could put them in a beer.
“I love beer and I love Percy Pigs so it seemed like a great combo. So, in my spare time, for a bit of fun I’ve been refining this recipe. I was doing beer reviews and thought I would make a snazzy video of how to make the beer.”
Beer Uncapped even added a snazzy “Gettin’ Piggy With It” label to the bottle. It’d be hard to resist it on a supermarket shelf.
Press Association