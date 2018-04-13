News And Finally

Friday 13 April 2018

This video showing the inside of a wave will make you feel pure serenity

The beauty without the washing machine effect.

(mihtiander/PA)
(mihtiander/PA)

By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

Ever wondered what the inside of a wave looks like? Well, you are about to find out.

Australian photographer Ryan Pernorfski has shared a mesmerising video on Twitter showing a wave cresting above his head.

The video has gone stunningly viral with over 100,000 retweets.

If you are interested in the music featured in the video, Pernorfski also shared that information.

Pernorfski is a dab hand at ocean videography. His YouTube channel is packed with gloriously calming videos of breaking waves and underwater shots.

Next time you are stressed, watch his videos on repeat.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News