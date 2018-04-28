This video of octopus eggs hatching is 100% mesmerising

The mother is Gilligan, the eldest female giant Pacific octopus at the ASLC, whose hundreds of eggs will hatch over the coming weeks after nearly a year of incubating.

Gilligan began laying her eggs in May 2017, and she encourages them to hatch by blowing water on to the egg bundles.

The eggs are expected to all have hatched by the end of May. The babies are born with eight arms, sucker discs and well-developed eyes.