Zoo Atlanta in Georgia has filmed a giant panda splashing around in his swimming pool, and the video is guaranteed to melt your heart.

This video of a giant panda splashing in a pool will make your day

Keepers were taking fresh bamboo to Yang Yang’s enclosure when they heard splashing noises coming from his direction, and found the cuddly panda playing in his pool.

The adorable video has more than 5,000 views, and plenty of comments from panda-lovers. Just a giant panda splashing around in a pool! #ZAPandas #OnlyZooATL (video by Danica W.) Before all the recent stormy... Posted by Zoo Atlanta on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 Danica W, a keeper at the zoo who filmed the video, said: “Before all the recent stormy weather rolled in, we had some great, warm days here at Zoo Atlanta.

“It was the perfect time to use our behind-the-scenes habitat to give Yang Yang some extra room while he is displaying some of his breeding walking behaviour. “The giant pandas here at Zoo Atlanta love to play in water, but typically only during breeding season.”

Keepers said that although the giant pandas like to play in their swimming pools, they don’t appear to particularly enjoy the rain, heading to an indoor enclosure for a nap when they feel bad weather coming along.

