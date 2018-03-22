This very fun but competitive training session will make you want to be an England U21 goalkeeper

Independent.ie

Being a footballer is difficult, but training sessions like this one from England’s under-21 goalkeeper training suggest it has its perks.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/this-very-fun-but-competitive-training-session-will-make-you-want-to-be-an-england-u21-goalkeeper-36734504.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36734501.ece/0a74c/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_6a673211-3e47-4da6-b3e6-b37585be1ce1_1