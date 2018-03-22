This very fun but competitive training session will make you want to be an England U21 goalkeeper
What could be better than preparing for international football with your mates?
Being a footballer is difficult, but training sessions like this one from England’s under-21 goalkeeper training suggest it has its perks.
Young stoppers Freddy Woodman (Aberdeen), Angus Gunn (Norwich City) and Dean Henderson (Shrewsbury Town) prepared for their upcoming fixtures against Romania and Ukraine with a variety of games which were both captivating and hugely competitive.
It’s not a bad way to earn a crust, is it?
How good is this?! 😯— England (@England) March 22, 2018
Watch the #YoungLions' goalkeepers warming up for this month's home double-header: https://t.co/sY1EdjTMiq pic.twitter.com/h6SRfJCjzx
When you’re a goalkeeper you can pass that off as work can’t you? Wouldn’t go down so well in your office though…
An extended video of a few other games was uploaded to FATV’s YouTube account, showing a game of volleyball using the feet only, as well as some competitive goal-work, too.
It’s a tough job, but somebody’s got to do it.
Press Association