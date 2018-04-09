News And Finally

Monday 9 April 2018

This valiant 34-year-old stag was a mascot at Blackpool’s game against Bradford

Poor Kevin stood a fair bit taller than his fellows.

The stag walking on
The stag walking on

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

In what is becoming a bit of a running joke among football-supporting best men, a 34-year-old on his stag do was a mascot at Blackpool’s League One game against Bradford City.

While the rest of the players were accompanied by youngsters, Jay Spearing walked out at Bloomfield Road accompanied by Scottish stag Kevin Stuart – but the Seasiders midfielder did at least see the funny side.

ipanews_c3175d07-c386-4695-a865-526ae63f96ad_embedded546588
The stag with Jay Spearing

The pictures of Kevin, who stood some inches taller than Spearing, have been shared widely since being posted to Twitter by photographer Thomas Gadd.

“He looked proper nervous,” Thomas told the Press Association. “Jay Spearing was laughing and apparently Bradford fans were chanting ‘your mascot is shit’.”

As if the indignity of being an impromptu adult mascot wasn’t enough for Kevin, it appears he wasn’t afforded time to grab some football boots either.

ipanews_c3175d07-c386-4695-a865-526ae63f96ad_embedded546687
The stag on the pitch
ipanews_c3175d07-c386-4695-a865-526ae63f96ad_embedded546697
The stag's shoes

Embarrassment and a risk of mud on his Sunday best.

Quite.

The prank is reminiscent of 38-year-old Wolves fan Nick Goff’s day as a Brentford mascot in January, thanks to a similarly devious stag weekend.

Turns out Kevin was a lucky mascot for Blackpool in the Saturday game though, as they went on to an emphatic 5-0 victory over the Bantams.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News