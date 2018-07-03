The University of Reading has told critics of its refugee scholarship scheme to “jog on” in a Twitter post.

The University of Reading has told critics of its refugee scholarship scheme to “jog on” in a Twitter post.

This University has no time for critics of its new scholarship scheme on Twitter

The university said the tweet was in response to negative feedback about the scheme, which will provide up to 14 refugees living in the local area with varying scholarships.

We've had feedback over the last week that some people are unhappy with our plan to offer up to 14 scholarships to refugees living in the local area. To these people, we would like to say: Tough. Jog on. https://t.co/ioDLPp5crw — Uni of Reading (@UniofReading) July 2, 2018

The tweet posted on Monday reads: “To these people, we would like to say: Tough. Jog on.”

The scheme was announced on World Refugee Day, June 20. It followed the university’s first ever Refugee Scholars Open Day, which showed 50 refugees the university and gave them advice on applying for scholarships.

“Universities are places for people from all over the world and from all walks of life,” said Professor Robert Van de Noort, pro-vice-chancellor of the University.

“We welcome to Reading those fleeing violence and persecution in their own countries and we value the contribution those seeking sanctuary can make to the University and the town in general.

“The launch of these scholarships is another practical step the University has taken to welcome and integrate all people into our communities, our activities and our culture.”

We are very proud to announce scholarships and a dedicated Open Day for refugee students in Reading, working with @RUSUtweets and @ReadingRefugees to support their entry to higher education #WorldRefugeeDay https://t.co/ioDLPp5crw pic.twitter.com/nLTCGyJZZe — Uni of Reading (@UniofReading) June 20, 2018

Alumni of the university took to the social network to show their pride at both the scholarship decision and its Twitter defence of it.

Extremely proud to be a Reading alumni! As a low-income student my time at Reading gave me the support and resources I needed to thrive and I couldn't be more pleased to see scholarships being offered to refugees in the area. https://t.co/DJ5Hgmjyvu — Charlotte Wainwright (@sodarnoise) July 2, 2018

As an alumnus who donates to the University every month, and has done for years, I believe this is my money you are spending on scholarships.



I support it 100% and will increase my giving forthwith.



Anyone who doesn’t like it. Tough. Jog on. — Is anybody there? (@gudnameztaken) July 2, 2018

@UniofReading proud alumna here! Who do we need to talk to to get “Tough. Jog on” on a t-shirt with the university logo on? I’d like 3 please. — Maria Christodoulou (@melasnous) July 3, 2018

Other universities also showed off their own refugee scholarships.

We agree with @UniofReading and are proud of our Equal Access Scholarships, which allow students fleeing conflict an opportunity to study at the University (see: https://t.co/6Qa8fYhXOO). Thanks to support by a range of donors including @YorkAlumni and @UniofYork staff. pic.twitter.com/7MeB17DXbd — University of York (@UniOfYork) July 3, 2018

Hi Ekaterina, we have a Sanctuary Scholarship scheme. You can find out more about the scholarships on our website: https://t.co/q3qzHsFjHC — University of Exeter (@UniofExeter) July 3, 2018

Wonderful.

Press Association