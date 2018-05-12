This university student’s reaction to a broken keyboard proves it’s possible to style out a problem even if you don’t have all of the alphabet to draw on.

This university student’s reaction to a broken keyboard proves it’s possible to style out a problem even if you don’t have all of the alphabet to draw on.

This uni student made the very best of a bad situation when their M key broke

Colin Chambers, 19, studies business administration and marketing at the University of Buffalo, in the US. With an extra credit assignment due and only hours to complete it, Colin was readying himself to get on with it when disaster struck.

A fizzy drink exploded over the laptop, rendering the M key unusable. I have a research paper due in 4 hours and the letter M on my keyboard is broken pic.twitter.com/WkUmmiSjak — Colin C (@ColinChambers44) May 9, 2018 “Before I begin, I would like to take this opportunity to apologise sincerely for the graatical errors you are about to see in this paper. The letter between “L” and “N” in the english alphabet just stopped working on y laptop’s keyboard out of nowhere,” read the letter.

“I have no other devices to write this paper. I a so sorry, I realize how unprofessional this is but I have no other choice. Therefore unfortunately whoever is unlucky enough to be assigned to grading this paper will have to just use their iagination and put that letter where it belongs in all the words without it. “Thank you very uch for understanding.”

Colin’s cover letter explained the predicament as eloquently as possible, and illustrated it perfectly with the letter M absent throughout. Sort of. to all of you out there who got your masters degree in criminal investigation and are experienced detectives: congrats on noticing the M in May, microsoft word adds the date automatically — Colin C (@ColinChambers44) May 10, 2018 For the rest of the essay Colin was forced to copy and paste the letter M whenever he needed it, although he admitted: “I tried to use every word without the letter ‘M’ in it I could think of.”

apple support has their best and brightest assigned to my case pic.twitter.com/wcjNEkI90g — Colin C (@ColinChambers44) May 10, 2018 The cover letter was not attached to the final draft, but Colin did show it to his professor who was apparently very relaxed about the situation. “I told my professor the tweet went crazy and he was really happy to hear!” said Colin. “As far as grades go though I haven’t heard back since the class is huge and we just submitted it.”

mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm Use these untill you run out. I can send more. — #MightyQuails (@TechGuyGuy) May 10, 2018 For now Colin, these kindly donated Ms will have to do.

Press Association