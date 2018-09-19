News And Finally

Wednesday 19 September 2018

This Twitter bot creates hilarious new Kitchen Nightmares plot-lines

Gordon Ramsay has lots of new disastrous kitchen scenarios to despair at.

Gordon Ramsay (Adam Davy/PA)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is best known for three things: his cooking ability, his foul mouth, and his television show Kitchen Nightmares.

For those who don’t know, Kitchen Nightmares was a reality TV show in which Ramsay was invited by owners to spend a week with a failing restaurant in an attempt to revive the business. The show ended in 2014.

Now, this Twitter bot is creating hilarious new plot-lines for the show with terrible fictional restaurants for Ramsay to despair at.

Here are the top 10 scenarios that you’ll wish were brought to your TV screen.

1. Terrible.

2. The worst restaurant in history.

3. This abomination.

4. This episode needs to be made.

5. Shut it down!

6. Poor Gordon.

7. Dreadful.

8. A Kitchen Nightmares staple.

9. This one is quite accurate.

10. Awful.

