This trending Trump video is the best belated Christmas gift you didn’t even know you wanted

Independent.ie

Christmas is over, but the festive spirit is still alive and kicking for the crew of YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/this-trending-trump-video-is-the-best-belated-christmas-gift-you-didnt-even-know-you-wanted-36441653.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36441651.ece/07e0e/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_c59bb927-c217-4190-be7e-77c1b05bce73_1