If you thought there were some extraordinary goals in the World Cup, just wait until you see this.

This training-ground goal from Ayoze Perez is absolute filth

True, it’s only a pre-season training session, but good lord – this effort from Newcastle’s Ayoze Perez is something else.

When you gotta find new ways to score... 🤪🤙🏽 @nufc, Does it counts for the goal of the season contest? 🙄 @the_dilsh, next time maybe you can save it 😬😘 pic.twitter.com/PsYN44Ms0P — Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) July 17, 2018

The extremely cheeky effort was accompanied by an equally cheeky comment from the Spaniard: “Does it count for the goal of the season contest?”

Fans were suitably impressed by the skill on show.

I had to watch it three times to see what happened. Totes amazeballs — Bedford_Mag (@labpedro) July 17, 2018

That’s class hahaha — hendo (@RyanHendo1875) July 18, 2018

Outrageous 😂😂 — Stephen (@stephen241288) July 18, 2018

Not everyone was impressed though.

Looked offside sadly Ayoze — Danny Temple (@DannyT1985) July 18, 2018

No pleasing some people.

