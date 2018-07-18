News And Finally

Wednesday 18 July 2018

This training-ground goal from Ayoze Perez is absolute filth

It’ll take a few views just to work out how he did it.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

If you thought there were some extraordinary goals in the World Cup, just wait until you see this.

True, it’s only a pre-season training session, but good lord – this effort from Newcastle’s Ayoze Perez is something else.

The extremely cheeky effort was accompanied by an equally cheeky comment from the Spaniard: “Does it count for the goal of the season contest?”

Fans were suitably impressed by the skill on show.

Not everyone was impressed though.

No pleasing some people.

