This tiny pocket-dwelling kitten is the perfect pet for a stressed-out student

Zel is only two months old and she goes everywhere with her owner Leslie, a student at University of California Santa Barbara.

And yes, that means she even attends lectures – that’s where she was heading in the video that quickly went viral on Twitter, gaining more than a million views in less than 16 hours.

A cat at uni

Leslie said: “My teacher held her up in my 8am English lecture because she was so cute and she woke everyone up. I take her everywhere I go.”