Reddit user TriggeredQuilt went for a date with a guy from Tinder on Tuesday at a Wetherspoons, which she said went well.

Reddit user TriggeredQuilt went for a date with a guy from Tinder on Tuesday at a Wetherspoons, which she said went well.

This Tinder date asked for his money back after the girl he saw lost interest

She said things seemed to peter out over text after the date, and she was losing interest so sent her date a message – telling him there would not be a repeat of the evening and wishing him the best.

However, her date believed there was one last transaction that needed to be made before they parted ways – warning, it may make you cringe. The conversation That’s right, he sent his bank account details and asked for the cost of the drink back – despite her saying she offered to pay for the drink.

“I have no intentions on paying, I offered he declined and that’s where I draw the line,” said TriggeredQuilt, who is from the UK but preferred not to be named. She told the Press Association: “I shared the message with my family and they laughed.”

She posted the screenshot of the conversation to Reddit’s Cringepics page, where it received over 21,000 upvotes under the title “I wonder if he will take me to court?” “The lesson from here is Tinder has some interesting people, not every match is gonna be a match in real life and just try not to take them too seriously,” added TriggeredQuilt.

Press Association