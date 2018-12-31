News And Finally

This tennis match started in 2018 and finished in 2019

It wasn’t the happiest new year for Australian Sam Stosur.

(Mike Egerton/PA)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

John Isner and Nicolas Mahut’s 2010 Wimbledon marathon may have been played over three consecutive days – but even that famous encounter didn’t span two different years.

That’s something Samantha Stosur and Marie Bouzkova can tick off their bucket list after playing a match that began in 2018 and finished in 2019.

The pair were squaring off in the first round of the Brisbane International in a match that was second on court in the evening session on New Year’s Eve.

And when the first two sets were shared, it became clear the match was likely to push into 2019.

And so it proved, as the clock struck midnight midway through the third set.

Ultimately it was 20-year-old Czech Bouzkova who prevailed, beating her Australian opponent 4-6 6-2 6-2 to book her place in the second round.

“I really enjoyed this match and Happy New Year,” the 20-year-old Czech told brisbaneinternational.com.au afterwards.

Not the greatest New Year’s Eve for Stosur.

