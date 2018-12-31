John Isner and Nicolas Mahut’s 2010 Wimbledon marathon may have been played over three consecutive days – but even that famous encounter didn’t span two different years.

This tennis match started in 2018 and finished in 2019

That’s something Samantha Stosur and Marie Bouzkova can tick off their bucket list after playing a match that began in 2018 and finished in 2019.

The first-round match in Brisbane between Sam Stosur and Marie Bouzkova started in 2018. It will finish in 2019 as Bouzkova levels match at one set all.



It could have slipped my mind but I can't recall a tour-level match being contested at midnight on NYE? #NewYearsEve — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) December 31, 2018

The pair were squaring off in the first round of the Brisbane International in a match that was second on court in the evening session on New Year’s Eve.

Not many matches can say they spanned two years... 🎆 #BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/jt7SeHd4ik — #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis) December 31, 2018

And when the first two sets were shared, it became clear the match was likely to push into 2019.

Sam Stosur and Marie Bouzkova going three @BrisbaneTennis, with the third set kicking off at 11:40pm.



Will the clock strike midnight mid-rally? — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) December 31, 2018

And so it proved, as the clock struck midnight midway through the third set.

Ultimately it was 20-year-old Czech Bouzkova who prevailed, beating her Australian opponent 4-6 6-2 6-2 to book her place in the second round.

crazy part of tennis life in australia. stosur and bouzkova playing their match through new year eve and respectful spectators waiting for celebrating until ralley are finished, thats real tennis lovers ✌️🍀🍀🍾🥂 #WTABrisbane — lena nova (@lenanova) December 31, 2018

“I really enjoyed this match and Happy New Year,” the 20-year-old Czech told brisbaneinternational.com.au afterwards.

Not the greatest New Year’s Eve for Stosur.

