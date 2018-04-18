News And Finally

Wednesday 18 April 2018

This telephone box is Brighton’s smallest coffee shop

You can get your daily caffeine fix from Dialling In Kiosk.

By Press Association Reporters

They have been a familiar sight across the UK since the 1920s, but in the last two decades the red phone box – seen as a British cultural icon – has become obsolete, thanks to the rise of mobile phones.

One man in Brighton has decided to give a decommissioned red telephone box a new lease of life by converting it into a coffee kiosk.

Dialling In Kiosk sells coffee to tourists and passersby looking to get their caffeine fix.

Founder Greg Ackerley said: “People expect quirky, interesting and unusual things when they come to Brighton. So in that sense tourists absolutely love it.”

Ackerley also added there’s a benefit to not having to pay much rent for shop space.

He said: “Rent in Brighton is ludicrously expensive. With a small shop you get small prices which brings in a lot of custom that the other shops would lose out on.”

There are old red telephone boxes across the country that have been re-purposed for other use including a library, pop up art gallery, storage for a defibrillator and a phone repair shop.

Greg said: “The reaction from public has been great. They absolutely love the concept.

“If I was able to convert photographs into sales, I wouldn’t be working anymore.”

Press Association

