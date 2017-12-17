This teeny tiny KFC has to be seen to be believed
The pop-up is only around for a few days.
A mini Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant has opened in Portland, Oregon, and locals are loving it.
The store is so small that visitors are required to lie down and say their order through the miniature door of the restaurant. Once they have ordered, a hand appears brandishing a mini KFC meal.
The meal includes a bread roll, chicken tenders, mashed potato and gravy, a cookie and to top it all off, a miniature Dr Pepper drink.
The pop-up opened on Saturday and is only staying around for a limited number of days, so those hoping to catch a free little snack should get down there fast.
YouTube account Bistro Miniature has even made a video to show how the tiny meals were prepared, featuring a minuscule deep fat fryer.
Would the UK version be a mini roast dinner?
Press Association