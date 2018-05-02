We’ve all attempted a basketball shot from behind the back or under the leg, but Jayden Szabo is hoping trick shots can be his big break.

This teenager pulled off an insane basketball trick shot from a hoverboard

The 19-year-old from Grand Rapids, Michigan, has set up an Instagram page for weird and wonderful attempts for the basket – and his awesome stunts have already attracted huge attention.

“I’ve jumped off a picnic table and threw the ball behind my back from about full court distance,” said Jayden. “Hopefully in the future I’m trying to get big off of these trick shots.” Let me know when you meet someone else who can do this 👨🏽‍💻😴🤐 #esketit Video Credits To Lil Cuz, @lynds_10 🎥 A post shared by Jayden Szabo (@therealszabo) on Feb 13, 2018 at 5:28pm PST That dream is already starting to show signs of coming true too.

Press Association