This teen jumping on an ice-covered trampoline is oddly mesmerising

A viral video, taken by Michelle Blackmann McNew, shows her son Dylan jumping onto an ice-covered trampoline in slow motion, shattering the surface and splintering the ice.

Dylan, who turned 14 on Monday, was unhurt by the sharp ice and was pleased with the results of the video. He told USA today: “I couldn’t see the whole thing. After I jumped, I felt the ice break and cover me. It was pretty cool.”

The video of him breaking the ice has taken the internet by storm, with the footage amassing more than 28,000 views.