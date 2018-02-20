This teacher’s pupil sent her an adorable letter after her dog was put to sleep

“To Mrs Dunne,” the letter starts.

“Sorry if you don’t like it or it makes you emotional.” Mum’s been so upset about the dog being put to sleep and stressing about having to go back into school today, and she got this from a wee boy in her class 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2qslb572CX — lucie (@luciedunne_) February 19, 2018 Mrs Dunne’s dog Charlie was only 18 months old when vets discovered he had an inoperable tumour pressing on his heart, and put him down.

Inside the boy’s letter was an acrostic poem, in which the first letter of each line spelled out the name of her beloved golden retriever. “Cheeky, I bet your dog was really cheeky,” the young poet began.

“Happy, I bet your dog was always happy,” he continued. “But most of all I know your dog was special and your dog is in a better place and is looking over you,” her young student wrote.

On the next page, the boy, named Callum, had drawn a bowl of sweets. The final page of her student's letter (@luciedunne_/PA) “Charlie was a great dog,” Callum wrote, before signing off.

Mrs Dunne’s daughter Lucie said she had been stressed about going back to school after Charlie was put down.

“She had told the students at the start of the day that it had happened because Charlie was always a talking point in her class with the kids,” Lucie told the Press Association.

“She was so grateful for it, especially after being so nervous about going back into work after the weekend.”

Press Association