Sunday 15 July 2018

This tale of a comically large pencil and a teachable moment is hilarious

The lesson? Always remember your stationery.

A pencil on a white background – (Ivantsov/Getty Images)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Over-sized objects such as giant stationery items are almost always hilarious, but this story shows they can provide valuable lessons also.

Twitter user @oscarewilde was behind the tale, which involved a rather random gift followed by a meticulous plan.

This is what Twitter threads were made for…

So the next time you forget to bring your pencil case to class, think twice before asking someone for a writing implement. They might have seen you coming.

