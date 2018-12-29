News And Finally

Saturday 29 December 2018

This tale of a box of crickets is a valuable lesson for any lizard owner

That’s just not cricket.

One cricket isolated on a white background – (JoyTasa/Getty Images)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Sometimes a Twitter thread can serve as a cautionary tale also, and that was certainly the case for one lizard owner in the United States.

Christopher Ingraham is a Washington Post reporter, but he is also a lizard owner who found out the hard way that lizard food is not the tamest grub.

The story begins with a shipment of crickets to Minnesota, but ends in disaster. Here’s Chris to take you through the details…

Let that be a lesson to the rest of you first-time lizard owners – unless you want to give your cats a late Christmas present, don’t play with your pet’s food.

