News And Finally

Wednesday 30 May 2018

This suspected car thief did the world’s worst job of escaping police

Running into the hands of the enemy.

(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

A US police department has shared the tale of a suspect’s failed escape from officers.

The Oxford Police Department in Mississippi posted about the event on Twitter.

It wrote: “In the world of ‘can’t make this stuff up’: Stolen vehicle pursuit starts out in the county.

“Suspect drives to our Police Department parking lot, bailed out on foot, ran into our lobby, and tried hiding in the lobby bathroom.”

Not the most successful run from law enforcement, unless you subscribe to the “hiding in plain sight” school of escapism.

Twitter responded with glee to the story, and elicited a few more details, including that the suspect was female and has been arrested.

The case is ongoing.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News