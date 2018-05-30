This suspected car thief did the world’s worst job of escaping police
Running into the hands of the enemy.
A US police department has shared the tale of a suspect’s failed escape from officers.
The Oxford Police Department in Mississippi posted about the event on Twitter.
It wrote: “In the world of ‘can’t make this stuff up’: Stolen vehicle pursuit starts out in the county.
“Suspect drives to our Police Department parking lot, bailed out on foot, ran into our lobby, and tried hiding in the lobby bathroom.”
Not the most successful run from law enforcement, unless you subscribe to the “hiding in plain sight” school of escapism.
Twitter responded with glee to the story, and elicited a few more details, including that the suspect was female and has been arrested.
The case is ongoing.
