This supportive dog encouraged marathon runners battling the rain in Boston

A golden retriever has achieved internet acclaim for supporting runners in the Boston Marathon.

A golden retriever has achieved internet acclaim for supporting runners in the Boston Marathon.

Spencer, smartly dressed in a windbreaker rain jacket to protect him from the cold and rain, held flags to cheer on runners in a video shared to Facebook by his owner.

“When we got home he was drier than me!” said Rich Powers, Spencer’s owner. Spencer's annual cheering on the marathoners Posted by Spencer & Penny on Monday, April 16, 2018 “Reactions from the runners were amazingly positive,” he said.

“Rough conditions for the runners made it extra special.” Spencer and his sister Penny are therapy dogs, and it turns out Spencer is a fan of the Boston marathon – this was his third time spectating.

Spreading some love ❤️ #therapydog Posted by Spencer & Penny on Monday, April 9, 2018 The pair are the stars of their very own Facebook page, with over 2,000 followers. The page follows their weekly therapy appointments and their daily lives as they go to work with Rich. Their owner says he set up the page to show the two dogs off to other dog lovers – “They are too good not to share.”

Posted by Spencer & Penny on Friday, April 13, 2018 The video of Spencer at the marathon has been viewed over 100,000 times by Facebook users. This year’s marathon fell on the fifth anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing, which killed three spectators and injured hundreds of others.

Press Association