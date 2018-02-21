News And Finally

Wednesday 21 February 2018

This student took his Tinder profile to the next level by turning it into a PowerPoint presentation

Sam Dixey’s notable skills include having a Netflix subscription and being “not the worst at sex”.

The first slide of Sam's presentation
The first slide of Sam's presentation

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Standing out from the crowd on Tinder can be tough, but with the help of Microsoft PowerPoint a British student has managed just that – and gone viral in the process.

Sam Dixey, a 21-year-old studying at Leeds University, made a six-part slideshow entitled “Why you should swipe right” – using pictures and bullet points to shrewdly persuade potential dates to match with him on the dating app.

ipanews_dcebb7e8-364f-4118-86ba-157c807a3bda_embedded344327
Slide 2 of the presentation
ipanews_dcebb7e8-364f-4118-86ba-157c807a3bda_embedded344328
Slide 3 of the slideshow

The slideshow includes discussion of his social life and likes, such as “petting doggos” and “laser tag”, and “other notable qualities and skills” – such as being “not the worst at sex” and “generous when drunk”.

It even has reviews mocked up from sources such as “Donald Trump”, “Leonardo Di Capri Sun” and “The Times Guide to Pancakes 2011”.

ipanews_dcebb7e8-364f-4118-86ba-157c807a3bda_embedded344367
Slide four - qualities
ipanews_dcebb7e8-364f-4118-86ba-157c807a3bda_embedded344369
Slide 5 - reviews

Sam told the Press Association the six-slide presentation only took about 20 minutes to make and “started off as a joke”.

However, since being posted to Twitter by fellow Tinder user Gracie Barrow, Sam’s slideshow has been shared tens of thousands of times across social media.

So, it’s got the seal of approval form Gracie, but how has the slideshow fared on Tinder?

“I’d have to say it has been pretty successful,” Sam said. “Definitely a clear correlation of matches and dates beforehand to afterwards.

“Most of the responses tend to revolve around people saying ‘I couldn’t help swipe right 10/10’ but I’ve had some people go the extra mile and message me on Facebook.

“Plus some people have recognised me outside, in the library and on dates.”

A resounding success.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News