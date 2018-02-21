Standing out from the crowd on Tinder can be tough, but with the help of Microsoft PowerPoint a British student has managed just that – and gone viral in the process.

This student took his Tinder profile to the next level by turning it into a PowerPoint presentation

Sam Dixey, a 21-year-old studying at Leeds University, made a six-part slideshow entitled “Why you should swipe right” – using pictures and bullet points to shrewdly persuade potential dates to match with him on the dating app.

Slide 2 of the presentation Slide 3 of the slideshow The slideshow includes discussion of his social life and likes, such as “petting doggos” and “laser tag”, and “other notable qualities and skills” – such as being “not the worst at sex” and “generous when drunk”. It even has reviews mocked up from sources such as “Donald Trump”, “Leonardo Di Capri Sun” and “The Times Guide to Pancakes 2011”.

Slide four - qualities Slide 5 - reviews Sam told the Press Association the six-slide presentation only took about 20 minutes to make and “started off as a joke”. However, since being posted to Twitter by fellow Tinder user Gracie Barrow, Sam’s slideshow has been shared tens of thousands of times across social media.

A genuine 10/10 effort from this lad lmaooo I’m crying pic.twitter.com/7wjUJk3HF0 — Gracie Barrow (@GracieBarrow1) February 17, 2018 Hahaha what can I say 😏😂😂 — Sam Dixey (@SamDixey) February 18, 2018 So, it’s got the seal of approval form Gracie, but how has the slideshow fared on Tinder? “I’d have to say it has been pretty successful,” Sam said. “Definitely a clear correlation of matches and dates beforehand to afterwards.

“Most of the responses tend to revolve around people saying ‘I couldn’t help swipe right 10/10’ but I’ve had some people go the extra mile and message me on Facebook. “Plus some people have recognised me outside, in the library and on dates.”

Press Association