Two men have made an unexpected friend after talking to a cashier at their local shop.

This story about cornbread proves friendship can blossom in the most unlikely of places

Mitchell Moon, 23, and Aaron Crane, 27, visited Jewel Osco, a chain of grocery stores, to purchase some packet cornbread.

When it came to paying, the pair, who work at the Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois, in the US, were lucky enough to approach the till of a cashier named Miss Mary. On seeing what the pair were buying, “Miss Mary said she made the best cornbread,” said Mitchell.

That wasn’t the end of this conversation though. Miss Mary then offered to make Mitchell and Aaron some of her famous cornbread. “We exchanged numbers and she invited us over for dinner. She said to just bring our appetites,” said Mitchell.

When they got to Miss Mary’s house, it emerged she had been cooking since 8am. She provided them with a variety of dishes, including the promised cornbread. “When she first showed us all she made, it was so much. So I had her go through some of the food again and asked if I could record it to show my friends back home, because there was so much I wouldn’t be able to remember everything she made.”

Mitchell posted the resulting video on Reddit, from where more than 250,000 people viewed it on YouTube. (Mitchell Moon/PA) It wasn’t just the food that brought Aaron and Mitchell closer to Miss Mary.

“The food was amazing and we talked for so long. We basically talked about life all night. She’s filled with so much love and is so much fun. It was super easy talking to her.”

Since the meet-up, the men have kept in touch with Miss Mary, sending her pictures of a recent trip they went on. They have also invited her to dinner, and are currently planing a menu.

Press Association