This story about a ‘cursed’ root filled with worms will make your skin crawl

The story has proved popular, with more than 4,700 retweets and plenty of curious commenters – but it is a rollercoaster of emotions, from fascination to terror.

She kicked off the story by introducing Twitter to a “mysterious cursed root” which appeared on her front doorstep.

Read the story for yourself, but be warned: creepy worms ahead!

anyway, do you guys want to hear a story: two weeks ago a mysterious cursed root appeared on my front doorstep. it was the length of my forearm and shaped like a fucked up turkey leg. look here it is pic.twitter.com/yqZsdUw6yM — keply (@keplyq) May 1, 2018

And was instantly confused as to what it was…

It took me about 8 seconds to become completely obsessed with it. I mean. What the fuck IS it?? Animal? Vegetable? Mineral? Alien womb? Why is it full of all those sticks??? Is it a curse? A blessing? I mean. duh. I knew it was a curse — keply (@keplyq) May 1, 2018

I picked it up, shook it, banged it against the step a bit. Nothing jiggled, nothing hissed, but it was oddly....squishy. And maybe warm, somehow? I asked my neighbors. Nobody knew. I sent friends pictures. Nothing. — keply (@keplyq) May 1, 2018

So she took it to work, where it began to behave strangely.