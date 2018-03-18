This story about a cat who reappeared after a five-year absence is absolutely jaw dropping

Nguhi, 23, got a kitten when she was nine years old in Dallas, Texas, and named it Panther. Panther lived with Nguhi until she left for college, at which point the feline disappeared.

“I loved him to pieces and used to write about him for every daily journal entry in school,” Nguhi told the Press Association. “We adopted him when he was a kitten months after we moved into this home.

Nguhi told the story on Twitter to the amazement of thousands, but there was so much more to the story than a simple reappearance.

hi I can’t believe this is real because I am still in shock but my first pet ever my cat panther just came home today after going missing FIVE YEARS AGO. FIVE. YEARS. AGO.

Except he did come back, it just happened a whole five years later.

alright saddle in bc this is a JOURNEY. sometime after panther went missing he apparently turned up in a shelter in the next city 15 mi away. days before he was going to be euthanized he was adopted ! and lived with a women for a little while in yet another city. — nguhi (@ngvhi) March 17, 2018

she saved his life and named him Charlie! She had him for a little while and when she couldn’t look after him anymore she gave him to her parents. this woman’s parents happen to be.....my next door neighbors. They have been living with “”Charlie”” for a little over a year — nguhi (@ngvhi) March 17, 2018

he was an indoor cat we hardly saw and at this point we’d presumed panther lost or dead. These happen to be the neighbors that bought a siberian husky that quickly turned out to be too much to handle. i started taking care of him until they asked if I wanted to fully adopt him — nguhi (@ngvhi) March 17, 2018

of course I said yes which is why last year I adopted my beautiful baby boy trotsky. ALL WHILE UNBEKNOWNST TO ME MY LONG LOST CAT PANTHER WAS LIVING INDOORS. I took their dog and they took my cat. pic.twitter.com/LkkAYKb5Hi — nguhi (@ngvhi) March 17, 2018

THIS IS WHY when trotsky saw panther at our house today he didn’t go crazy or bark. HE ALREADY KNEW HIM. THEY’D LIVED TOGETHER BEFORE. we discovered this after our neighbor called and asked if we’d seen Charlie who’d been missing all day — nguhi (@ngvhi) March 17, 2018

Our neighbors were as flabbergasted as us and insisted we keep him because he really was ours. we (I was overruled) decided to give him back since he was comfortable there and we already have a dog and cat. It was heartbreaking but I can’t even be sad bc today was truly surreal — nguhi (@ngvhi) March 17, 2018

Sensational. Panther’s journey took him to a shelter where he was picked up by a woman, who later gave the cat to her parents, who it turns out were Nguhi’s next-door neighbours.

While next door, he apparently became buddies with Trotsky the dog, now owned by Nguhi, which is a spin-off film surely everybody wants to see.