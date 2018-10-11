News And Finally

Thursday 11 October 2018

This Spotify playlist contains only songs that are perfect to perform CPR to

They’re all 100-120 BPM – and some of them are wonderfully appropriate.

(John Nguyen/PA)
(John Nguyen/PA)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

Should you ever find yourself needing to perform CPR, there is a playlist on Spotify that is there to help you.

The playlist, put together by NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, contains only songs of between 100 and 120 beats per minute – that’s the rate at which hands-only CPR should be performed.

The playlist has gone viral after being posted online by writer Julia Reinstein, who discovered it earlier this week as she was learning to perform CPR.

She described the playlist as “on point” – and it certainly contains something for everyone, with artists as diverse as Missy Elliott, Fall Out Boy and T’Pau on there.

Some of the songs are wonderfully appropriate, like the Bee Gees’ Stayin’ Alive and I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor.

Mariah Carey’s Heartbreaker may feel a somewhat more jarring song choice when performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Many tweeters were loving the song choices.

Some people did not like the idea of their life being saved to a backdrop of MMMBop.

Others suggested more songs that should go on the playlist.

And of course, UK tweeters recalled this public service ad starring Vinnie Jones.

For more information on hands-only CPR, check out the NYP website.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News