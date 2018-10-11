Should you ever find yourself needing to perform CPR, there is a playlist on Spotify that is there to help you.

This Spotify playlist contains only songs that are perfect to perform CPR to

The playlist, put together by NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, contains only songs of between 100 and 120 beats per minute – that’s the rate at which hands-only CPR should be performed.

I learned how to do CPR today so now I know how to save your life but more importantly I found out New York Presbyterian Hospital maintains a Spotify playlist of songs that are the right beat to time CPR compressions to and it is on point pic.twitter.com/C05BFPawBc — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) October 10, 2018

The playlist has gone viral after being posted online by writer Julia Reinstein, who discovered it earlier this week as she was learning to perform CPR.

She described the playlist as “on point” – and it certainly contains something for everyone, with artists as diverse as Missy Elliott, Fall Out Boy and T’Pau on there.

Some of the songs are wonderfully appropriate, like the Bee Gees’ Stayin’ Alive and I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor.

Mariah Carey’s Heartbreaker may feel a somewhat more jarring song choice when performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Many tweeters were loving the song choices.

A life saving montage to “fast car” feels like it should have been on a doctor show already tbh — Brendan M. Lord Summerisle (@BrendanMLeonard) October 10, 2018

STAYING ALIVE!!!!! — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) October 10, 2018

I really want to save someone’s life with Hips Don’t Lie just so I can tell people I saved someone’s life with Hips Don’t Lie — Emilee Ayers (@Emilee_Ayers) October 10, 2018

Some people did not like the idea of their life being saved to a backdrop of MMMBop.

I have a bracelet that says “do not resuscitate to Hanson”. — Stephen Perkins (@NehpetsSnikrep) October 10, 2018

Others suggested more songs that should go on the playlist.

When I learned CPR the guy told us that Another On Bites The Dust is the perfect speed but it freaks people out when you sing it while doing compressions so instead go with Stayin Alive which is also the right pace. — Spooky Selkie Skeleton (@eustaciavye77) October 10, 2018

Can't believe The Fray didn't make How to Save A Life 100BPM. — Juan Torres (@Duckaneer) October 10, 2018

And of course, UK tweeters recalled this public service ad starring Vinnie Jones.

For more information on hands-only CPR, check out the NYP website.

